Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Seattle

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-7; Seattle 7-2

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Alcorn State Braves at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Redhawk Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Redhawks received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 73-58 to the Oregon State Beavers. Guard Cameron Tyson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 33 minutes but put up just four points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 74-68 to the Southern Illinois Salukis. The Braves' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Dominic Brewton, who had 20 points, and forward Dekedran Thorn, who had 13 points in addition to six rebounds. Brewton had some trouble finding his footing against the Tennessee Volunteers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Brewton's points were the most he has had all season.

The Redhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Seattle against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The losses put Seattle at 7-2 and Alcorn State at 3-7. Seattle doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this year -- so the Braves (2-4 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Odds

The Redhawks are a big 11-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.