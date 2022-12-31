Who's Playing
California Baptist @ Seattle
Current Records: California Baptist 8-6; Seattle 9-4
What to Know
The California Baptist Lancers lost both of their matches to the Seattle Redhawks last season on scores of 85-92 and 64-67, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lancers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Seattle at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Redhawk Center. The Redhawks should still be feeling good after a win, while California Baptist will be looking to get back in the win column.
California Baptist's 2022 ended with a 73-59 defeat against the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Seattle in an 85-67 victory over the Colonials. Seattle got double-digit scores from five players: guard Cameron Tyson (20), forward Brandton Chatfield (16), forward Emeka Udenyi (12), forward Viktor Rajkovic (12), and guard Riley Grigsby (10).
The Lancers are now 8-6 while the Redhawks sit at 9-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California Baptist has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Seattle has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 43rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Seattle have won five out of their last nine games against California Baptist.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Seattle 67 vs. California Baptist 64
- Jan 17, 2022 - Seattle 92 vs. California Baptist 85
- Mar 11, 2021 - Seattle 83 vs. California Baptist 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - California Baptist 79 vs. Seattle 76
- Mar 05, 2021 - Seattle 80 vs. California Baptist 79
- Feb 29, 2020 - California Baptist 88 vs. Seattle 87
- Feb 01, 2020 - California Baptist 72 vs. Seattle 65
- Feb 28, 2019 - Seattle 67 vs. California Baptist 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - California Baptist 75 vs. Seattle 64