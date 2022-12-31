Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Seattle

Current Records: California Baptist 8-6; Seattle 9-4

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers lost both of their matches to the Seattle Redhawks last season on scores of 85-92 and 64-67, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lancers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Seattle at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Redhawk Center. The Redhawks should still be feeling good after a win, while California Baptist will be looking to get back in the win column.

California Baptist's 2022 ended with a 73-59 defeat against the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Seattle in an 85-67 victory over the Colonials. Seattle got double-digit scores from five players: guard Cameron Tyson (20), forward Brandton Chatfield (16), forward Emeka Udenyi (12), forward Viktor Rajkovic (12), and guard Riley Grigsby (10).

The Lancers are now 8-6 while the Redhawks sit at 9-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California Baptist has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Seattle has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 43rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle have won five out of their last nine games against California Baptist.