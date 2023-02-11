Who's Playing
Grand Canyon @ Seattle
Current Records: Grand Canyon 16-8; Seattle 17-8
What to Know
The Seattle Redhawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Grand Canyon Antelopes and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of 2021. Seattle and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Redhawk Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Redhawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Grand Canyon didn't have too much trouble with the New Mexico St. Aggies at home on Wednesday as they won 78-67.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Seattle is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Seattle lost to the Antelopes on the road by a decisive 78-66 margin. Maybe the Redhawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Redhawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Seattle.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Grand Canyon 78 vs. Seattle 66
- Mar 12, 2021 - Grand Canyon 81 vs. Seattle 47
- Feb 27, 2021 - Grand Canyon 81 vs. Seattle 71
- Feb 26, 2021 - Seattle 63 vs. Grand Canyon 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - Seattle 95 vs. Grand Canyon 89
- Jan 23, 2020 - Grand Canyon 80 vs. Seattle 77
- Mar 14, 2019 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. Seattle 75
- Mar 09, 2019 - Seattle 83 vs. Grand Canyon 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Seattle 57
- Feb 22, 2018 - Grand Canyon 76 vs. Seattle 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Grand Canyon 73 vs. Seattle 57
- Feb 16, 2017 - Grand Canyon 61 vs. Seattle 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Grand Canyon 61 vs. Seattle 59
- Feb 12, 2016 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Seattle 60
- Jan 30, 2016 - Seattle 59 vs. Grand Canyon 57