Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Seattle

Current Records: Grand Canyon 16-8; Seattle 17-8

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Grand Canyon Antelopes and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of 2021. Seattle and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Redhawk Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Redhawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon didn't have too much trouble with the New Mexico St. Aggies at home on Wednesday as they won 78-67.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Seattle is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Seattle lost to the Antelopes on the road by a decisive 78-66 margin. Maybe the Redhawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Seattle.