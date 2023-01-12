Who's Playing
New Mexico St. @ Seattle
Current Records: New Mexico St. 7-9; Seattle 12-4
What to Know
The New Mexico St. Aggies are 13-2 against the Seattle Redhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. New Mexico St. and Seattle will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Aggies won both of their matches against Seattle last season (79-64 and 68-55) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
New Mexico St. came up short against the California Baptist Lancers on Saturday, falling 70-61.
Meanwhile, Seattle had enough points to win and then some against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Saturday, taking their contest 76-61.
New Mexico St. is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take New Mexico St. against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
Seattle's win lifted them to 12-4 while New Mexico St.'s loss dropped them down to 7-9. We'll see if Seattle can repeat their recent success or if New Mexico St. bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.17
Odds
The Redhawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Redhawks, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New Mexico St. have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Seattle.
- Feb 21, 2022 - New Mexico St. 68 vs. Seattle 55
- Feb 05, 2022 - New Mexico St. 79 vs. Seattle 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - New Mexico St. 65 vs. Seattle 58
- Feb 12, 2021 - Seattle 83 vs. New Mexico St. 72
- Feb 13, 2020 - New Mexico St. 72 vs. Seattle 64
- Jan 18, 2020 - New Mexico St. 75 vs. Seattle 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - New Mexico St. 59 vs. Seattle 53
- Jan 17, 2019 - New Mexico St. 87 vs. Seattle 60
- Mar 09, 2018 - New Mexico St. 84 vs. Seattle 79
- Feb 17, 2018 - Seattle 73 vs. New Mexico St. 63
- Jan 18, 2018 - New Mexico St. 75 vs. Seattle 62
- Feb 25, 2017 - New Mexico St. 86 vs. Seattle 53
- Jan 26, 2017 - New Mexico St. 71 vs. Seattle 56
- Feb 20, 2016 - New Mexico St. 70 vs. Seattle 57
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Mexico St. 68 vs. Seattle 60