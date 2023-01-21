Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Seattle

Current Records: Southern Utah 14-6; Seattle 15-4

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be on the road. The Thunderbirds and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Southern Utah was fully in charge on Thursday, breezing past the New Mexico St. Aggies 111-76 at home.

Meanwhile, the Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. Seattle put the hurt on Tarleton State with a sharp 67-47 win.

The wins brought Southern Utah up to 14-6 and the Redhawks to 15-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thunderbirds rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 87.3 on average. Less enviably, Seattle has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle and Southern Utah both have one win in their last two games.