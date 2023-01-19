Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Seattle

Current Records: Tarleton State 10-8; Seattle 14-4

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks and the Tarleton State Texans are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Redhawk Center. The Redhawks are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Seattle didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Utah Valley Wolverines on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 85-80 win.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State beat the Abilene Christian Wildcats 72-63 on Saturday.

Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Tarleton State have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped Seattle to 14-4 and the Texans to 10-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Redhawks and Tarleton State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.05

Odds

The Redhawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.