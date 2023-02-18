Who's Playing
Utah Valley @ Seattle
Current Records: Utah Valley 20-6; Seattle 18-9
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wolverines and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. Utah Valley should still be riding high after a win, while Seattle will be looking to right the ship.
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid victory over Southern Utah, winning 90-83.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Redhawks as they lost 84-63 to the California Baptist Lancers on Wednesday.
The Wolverines' win brought them up to 20-6 while Seattle's loss pulled them down to 18-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, Seattle has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington
Series History
Seattle have won eight out of their last 15 games against Utah Valley.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Seattle 85 vs. Utah Valley 80
- Feb 24, 2022 - Utah Valley 67 vs. Seattle 52
- Jan 12, 2022 - Seattle 71 vs. Utah Valley 65
- Jan 15, 2021 - Utah Valley 93 vs. Seattle 92
- Feb 08, 2020 - Seattle 87 vs. Utah Valley 85
- Jan 11, 2020 - Seattle 83 vs. Utah Valley 50
- Feb 26, 2019 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Seattle 68
- Jan 12, 2019 - Utah Valley 88 vs. Seattle 78
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah Valley 73 vs. Seattle 47
- Feb 03, 2018 - Seattle 55 vs. Utah Valley 54
- Mar 09, 2017 - Utah Valley 65 vs. Seattle 53
- Mar 04, 2017 - Utah Valley 61 vs. Seattle 54
- Feb 04, 2017 - Seattle 63 vs. Utah Valley 50
- Feb 27, 2016 - Seattle 72 vs. Utah Valley 69
- Jan 28, 2016 - Seattle 73 vs. Utah Valley 62