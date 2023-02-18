Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Seattle

Current Records: Utah Valley 20-6; Seattle 18-9

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wolverines and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. Utah Valley should still be riding high after a win, while Seattle will be looking to right the ship.

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid victory over Southern Utah, winning 90-83.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Redhawks as they lost 84-63 to the California Baptist Lancers on Wednesday.

The Wolverines' win brought them up to 20-6 while Seattle's loss pulled them down to 18-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, Seattle has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle have won eight out of their last 15 games against Utah Valley.