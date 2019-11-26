Seattle vs. Western Michigan: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Seattle vs. Western Michigan basketball game

Who's Playing

Seattle (home) vs. Western Michigan (away)

Current Records: Seattle 2-5; Western Michigan 4-3

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks will take on the Western Michigan Broncos at noon ET on Tuesday at HP Field House. Seattle is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

It looks like the Redhawks got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Bucknell Bison on Monday, falling 77-70.

As for WMU, it looks like WMU got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They have to be aching after a bruising 73-51 defeat to the Yale Bulldogs.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Our Latest Stories