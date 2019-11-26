Seattle vs. Western Michigan: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Seattle (home) vs. Western Michigan (away)

Current Records: Seattle 2-5; Western Michigan 4-3

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks will take on the Western Michigan Broncos at noon ET on Tuesday at HP Field House. Seattle is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

It looks like the Redhawks got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Bucknell Bison on Monday, falling 77-70.

As for WMU, it looks like WMU got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They have to be aching after a bruising 73-51 defeat to the Yale Bulldogs.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.