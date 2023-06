The SEC released its 2023-24 conference basketball schedule on Monday, which tips off on Jan. 6, 2024 and ends on March 9. Every team in the conference will play each other at least once and then will play three permanent opponents for a second time with the other two games rotating every season.

The SEC Tournament will take place March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the final SEC basketball season before Texas and Oklahoma join the fold in July 2024. Earlier this month, the SEC released the 2024 football schedule that includes Oklahoma and Texas.

The football scheduling format is an eight-game model that will serve as a one-year placeholder as the league debates future scheduling plans with the conference expanding. There have been no word how the basketball schedule will be formatted when Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC next season.

No specific dates or times are set for any of the SEC basketball matchups this upcoming season. This is who each team in the conference will play at home and on the road this season.

SEC 2023-24 basketball opponents