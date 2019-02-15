SEC reportedly lobbying for instant replay reform in wake of controversial Kentucky-LSU finish

Following a controversial finish this week between Kentucky and LSU that saw the Tigers' last-second tip-in fall through the net and seal their upset win at Rupp Arena, the SEC is reportedly recommending instant replay reform.

According to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, such reform includes a recommendation that an NCAA rule be changed to allow replay to be utilized in an instance like the one on Tuesday, where it appears official missed in real time a basket interference call. Under the current rules, the play -- which might have cost UK a win -- is not reviewable.

Below is the play, for full context.

LSU DOWNS KENTUCKY AT THE BUZZER IN RUPP 🚨pic.twitter.com/oLgbwk031G — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 13, 2019

In the case of Kentucky-LSU on Tuesday, instant replay could have been triggered by a review of whether a shot that goes through the net was released before the clock struck zeroes, or to determine if there should be time remaining on a game clock after a potential game-winner. However, basket interference is not a trigger that allows officials to go to the replay monitor.

The SEC says it has been proactive in experimenting with collaborative instant replay and plans to recommend further exploration of instant replay in end-game scenarios -- and perhaps because the end of Kentucky-LSU was so obviously in need of review it will trigger imminent reform -- but for now the exploratory phase is just that. Any changes of significance would likely take place after the season, so now we wait, watch, and hope that another controversial ending like we saw this past week doesn't repeat itself.