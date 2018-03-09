SEC Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV channel, stream

Here's everything you need to stay up to date on Day 2 of the SEC tourney

Alabama's Collin Sexton driving floater at the buzzer gave the Crimson Tide a big 71-70 victory vs. Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament on Thursday. Will Bama be dancing? The win certainly keeps the Tide's tourney hopes alive for another day. 

Elsewhere, Missouri disappointed its fans in St. Louis despite heralded freshman Michael Porter Jr. returning. Georgia's Yante Maten scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Georgia squeaked out a 62-60 victory. Will the Tigers drop from their projected No. 8 see in Jerry Palm's latest bracket? No. 7 Mississippi State took care of business against No. 10 LSU in the day's third game with an 80-77 win.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN/SEC Network
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M 70
Game 4: No. 5 Missouri 60, No. 12 Georgia 62
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 9 Alabama 71 , 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Georgia, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Game 6 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

