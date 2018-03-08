SEC Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV, online stream

The second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday begins with a bang between Texas A&M and Alabama in the 8-9 game. The Crimson Tide have faded down the stretch and carry a five-game losing streak into the postseason. But the length of their run in the SEC tourney could be what determines whether Avery Johnson's team ends its season in the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.

Elsewhere on the Thursday slate, Missouri -- which is expected to welcome back Michael Porter Jr. with open arms -- faces No. 12 seed Georgia. The Tigers could use a win to maintain its projected 8 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracket.

You can follow along with all the action in our live blog below. And check the up-to-date SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



Dates: Wednesday-Saturday



TV: ESPN/SEC Network



Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Missouri vs. Georgia, 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 LSU, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Game 6 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN