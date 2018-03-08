SEC Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV, online stream
The second round of the SEC Tournament will kick into gear on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET
The second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday begins with a bang between Texas A&M and Alabama in the 8-9 game. The Crimson Tide have faded down the stretch and carry a five-game losing streak into the postseason. But the length of their run in the SEC tourney could be what determines whether Avery Johnson's team ends its season in the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.
Elsewhere on the Thursday slate, Missouri -- which is expected to welcome back Michael Porter Jr. with open arms -- faces No. 12 seed Georgia. The Tigers could use a win to maintain its projected 8 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracket.
You can follow along with all the action in our live blog below. And check the up-to-date SEC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Missouri vs. Georgia, 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 LSU, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Game 6 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
