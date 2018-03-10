SEC Tournament 2018: Live updates, scores, results, bracket, schedule, stream, TV channel
Here's everything you need to stay up to date for the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney
Alabama moved closer to a possible NCAA Tournament bid as the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn 81-63 in a quarterfinal game in the SEC Tournament on Friday. CBS Sports Bracketology Jerry Palm had Alabama as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament field of 68 before Friday's games, but likely punched their ticket to the Big Dance with a win. The Tide will face Kentucky in the semifinal round on Saturday.
In other quarterfinal games Friday, Tennessee outlasted Mississippi State 62-59. Florida takes on Arkansas in the nightcap.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M 70
Game 4: No. 5 Missouri 60, No. 12 Georgia 62
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. No. 6 Arkansas, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 4 Kentucky, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Tennessee vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
