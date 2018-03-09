SEC Tournament 2018: Live updates, scores, results, bracket, schedule, TV channel, stream

Here's everything you need to stay up to date for the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney

Alabama moved closer to a possible NCAA Tournament bid as the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn 81-63 in a quarterfinal game in the SEC Tournament on Friday. CBS Sports Bracketology Jerry Palm had Alabama as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament field of 68 before Friday's games. Alabama will face either Kentucky or Georgia in Saturday's semifinals.

In other quarterfinal games Florida takes on Arkansas and Tennessee faces Mississippi State.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN/SEC Network
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M 70
Game 4: No. 5 Missouri 60, No. 12 Georgia 62
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Georgia, 3:31 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. No. 6 Arkansas, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: No. 9 Alabama  vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

