The 2026 SEC Tournament bracket is officially set. After capturing the regular season title before the final weekend of the college basketball season, Florida earned the No. 1 seed. The Gators are the reigning SEC Tournament champions and used their run in Nashville to win six consecutive games in last year's NCAA Tournament.

There are plenty of storylines worth monitoring at the tournament. The first, and most obvious one, is whether Florida will receive a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday. The Gators are in a prime position to join Duke, Michigan and Arizona on the No. 1 line when it's all said and done, and a loss by UConn to Marquette opened the door for that to happen.

In CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections, ten teams are in the field. Two teams that will have work to do this week in Nashville are Auburn and Oklahoma. Both programs are listed as part of the "Last Four Out" with less than a week until the bracket is released.

There will be four games during the opening day of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. One of the notable teams playing on the first day is Kentucky. The Wildcats earned the No. 9 seed in the tournament and will face No. 16 seed LSU in the opening round.

The winner of that game has a date with No. 8 seed Missouri on Thursday.

2026 SEC Tournament bracket, scores

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 25 minutes after Game 1 on SEC Network

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 25 minutes after Game 3 on SEC Network

Second round -- Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 8 Missouri vs. Game 1 winner | 12:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 on SEC Network

Game 7: No. 7 Georgia vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Game 5 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 on SEC Network

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 5 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 8 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 14

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN