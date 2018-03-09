SEC Tournament: Auburn's Bruce Pearl loses his cool with Alabama strength coach
The Auburn coach got into a verbal exchange after the handshake line with Alabama's Lou Deenen
The always chippy Alabama-Auburn rivalry isn't limited to just football. On Friday, the Crimson Tide rolled up the No. 1 seed Tigers on the hardwood in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, 81-63 (box score, bracket), but the rivalry didn't end without a heated exchange between coaches from both sides.
After the game, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and Alabama strength and conditioning coach Lou Deenen got into a heated verbal exchange after Pearl, who was walking back to his locker room after the handshake line, bumped shoulders with Deenen. Pearl took exception to Deenen. ESPN reported that Pearl felt he was purposely standing in his way, which caused a flare-up that had to be broken up.
"Just as I was walking to my locker room, I just had to -- a gentleman just was in my path," Bruce Pearl told AL.com of the situation. "I had to negotiate, try to negotiate around him. I think he may have clipped me and then he said something to me. Of course, I should be able to walk off the floor without having somebody stand in front of me and try to make contact with me. That's all it was."
Security eventually came and escorted Pearl back to the locker room, but not without some resistance.
Perhaps Pearl's frustration level hit a boiling point after seeing his Tigers team, who held a double digit lead at halftime, fall 81-63 to Alabama. Which means the SEC regular season co-champion Tigers will enter the NCAA Tournament after having lost three of their last four games.
