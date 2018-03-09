SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Auburn vs. Alabama leads quarterfinals

The Bulldogs are moving on to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals where they'll meet Kentucky

The byes are finished in the SEC Tournament, where the bracket gets a dose of the elite teams.

That starts with No. 1 seed Auburn, as strange as that might sound to SEC basketball fans. Stalwart power Kentucky is all the way down at No. 4.

Auburn opens the slate against in-state rival Alabama, which won a thrilling game against Texas A&amp;M at the buzzer. No. 2 seed Tennessee gets Mississippi State, while No. 3 Florida draws Arkansas.

Kentucky's matchup comes against a tough Georgia team led by Yante Maten, the AP's pick for SEC Player of the Year.

You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN/SEC Network
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: Mississippi State 80, LSU 77
Game 6: Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Georgia, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Arkansas, 9:30 p.m. SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

