SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Auburn vs. Alabama leads quarterfinals

The byes are finished in the SEC Tournament, where the bracket gets a dose of the elite teams.

That starts with No. 1 seed Auburn, as strange as that might sound to SEC basketball fans. Stalwart power Kentucky is all the way down at No. 4.

Auburn opens the slate against in-state rival Alabama, which won a thrilling game against Texas A&M at the buzzer. No. 2 seed Tennessee gets Mississippi State, while No. 3 Florida draws Arkansas.

Kentucky's matchup comes against a tough Georgia team led by Yante Maten, the AP's pick for SEC Player of the Year.

You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN/SEC Network



: ESPN/SEC Network Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M

Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60

Game 5: Mississippi State 80, LSU 77

Game 6: Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Georgia, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Arkansas, 9:30 p.m. SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN