SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kentucky not favored in title game odds

Here's something you don't see every year: Kentucky being the underdog in the SEC Tournament title game. The Wildcats face the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, and on paper, a No. 2 seed being favored against a No. 4 seed makes total sense.

But Tennessee's success this season has been one of the nation's biggest surprises. Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield are as good a forward pairing as any, and they will test Kentucky's deep and talented but young and odd-fitting lineup.

The Volunteers are one-point favorites, and SportsLine has all the data and expert advice you might need to make a smart wager. If not, just know that the NCAA Tournament seeding stakes are big for these two teams. CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has Tennessee as a No. 3 seed and Kentucky as a No. 5 entering the game, but it's easy to imagine the winner moving up.

You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN/SEC Network



: ESPN/SEC Network Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M

Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59

Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky 86, Kentucky 63

Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee 84, Arkansas 66

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN