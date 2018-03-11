SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kentucky not favored in title game odds
Tennessee, the highest remaining seed, will face Kentucky in the SEC final
Here's something you don't see every year: Kentucky being the underdog in the SEC Tournament title game. The Wildcats face the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, and on paper, a No. 2 seed being favored against a No. 4 seed makes total sense.
But Tennessee's success this season has been one of the nation's biggest surprises. Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield are as good a forward pairing as any, and they will test Kentucky's deep and talented but young and odd-fitting lineup.
The Volunteers are one-point favorites, and SportsLine has all the data and expert advice you might need to make a smart wager. If not, just know that the NCAA Tournament seeding stakes are big for these two teams. CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has Tennessee as a No. 3 seed and Kentucky as a No. 5 entering the game, but it's easy to imagine the winner moving up.
You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky 86, Kentucky 63
Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee 84, Arkansas 66
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
-
SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. Tennessee
The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament title game
-
Print your 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Get your printable bracket so you can start filling out your winners as soon as the tournament...
-
Brackets: NCAA conference tourney sked
It's Selection Sunday and the conference tournaments are winding down before the bracket r...
-
Rhode Island vs. Davidson odds, picks
Kenny White set lines for Vegas' biggest books. Now, he's eyeing the Atlantic 10 championship...
-
How to watch the A-10 title game
The Wildcats and Rams will battle it out for the auto-clinching bid to the NCAA Tournament...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, SEC picks
Josh Nagel has hit 15 of his last 20 college basketball against the spread picks.