SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kentucky beats Tennessee in title game
Kentucky upset the Volunteers in the SEC final
Despite being a rare underdog in the SEC Tournament title game, the Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a 77-72 victory over the No. 2-seed Tennessee Volunteers in the championship game on Sunday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was phenomenal for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 29 points while pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out three assists.
CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm had Tennessee as a No. 3 seed and Kentucky as a No. 5 entering the game, but it's easy to imagine Kentucky moving up now.
You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Sunday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky 86, Alabama 63
Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee 84, Arkansas 66
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: No. 4 Kentucky 77, No. 2 Tennessee 72
