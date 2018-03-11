SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kentucky beats Tennessee in title game

Despite being a rare underdog in the SEC Tournament title game, the Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a 77-72 victory over the No. 2-seed Tennessee Volunteers in the championship game on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was phenomenal for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 29 points while pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out three assists.

CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm had Tennessee as a No. 3 seed and Kentucky as a No. 5 entering the game, but it's easy to imagine Kentucky moving up now.

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M

Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59

Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky 86, Alabama 63

Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee 84, Arkansas 66

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: No. 4 Kentucky 77, No. 2 Tennessee 72