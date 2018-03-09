SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kentucky to face Alabama in semifinal

The SEC Tournament bracket looked a bit different this year, with Auburn sitting at No. 1 and perennial powerhouse Kentucky down at No. 4. SEC fans may need to double-take at those seedings, but that's the way it shook out. This conference, however, is proving to be full of surprises.

Auburn fell to No. 8 Alabama 81-63 (box score) in a shocking upset, as Collin Sexton continued his heroic play for the Crimson Tide with 31 points. Sexton kept Alabama alive on the bubble to go dancing with his buzzer-beater against Texas A&M, and Alabama will play in the SEC semifinals as it continues its quest to get into the bracket.

Kentucky, meanwhile, swept Georgia aside in a 62-49 (box score) rout. Yante Maten was limited to just nine points, while P.J. Washington led the way for the Wildcats putting up 18 points.

Kentucky will play the surging Crimson Tide in the SEC semifinals, as it tries to improve its standing heading into the tournament. Kentucky will never be considered a Cinderella team, but it wants to make a run as a mid-seeded squad this year. After its utter domination against Georgia, teams may be giving Kentucky the side-eye if they see it appear in their division of the bracket.

You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN/SEC Network



: ESPN/SEC Network Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M

Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. No. 6 Arkansas, 9:30 p.m. SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee-No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 3 Florida-No. 6 Arkansas, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN