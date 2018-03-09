SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kentucky to face Alabama in semifinal
Alabama's upset will pit them against the powerhouse Kentucky on Saturday
The SEC Tournament bracket looked a bit different this year, with Auburn sitting at No. 1 and perennial powerhouse Kentucky down at No. 4. SEC fans may need to double-take at those seedings, but that's the way it shook out. This conference, however, is proving to be full of surprises.
Auburn fell to No. 8 Alabama 81-63 (box score) in a shocking upset, as Collin Sexton continued his heroic play for the Crimson Tide with 31 points. Sexton kept Alabama alive on the bubble to go dancing with his buzzer-beater against Texas A&M, and Alabama will play in the SEC semifinals as it continues its quest to get into the bracket.
Kentucky, meanwhile, swept Georgia aside in a 62-49 (box score) rout. Yante Maten was limited to just nine points, while P.J. Washington led the way for the Wildcats putting up 18 points.
Kentucky will play the surging Crimson Tide in the SEC semifinals, as it tries to improve its standing heading into the tournament. Kentucky will never be considered a Cinderella team, but it wants to make a run as a mid-seeded squad this year. After its utter domination against Georgia, teams may be giving Kentucky the side-eye if they see it appear in their division of the bracket.
You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. No. 6 Arkansas, 9:30 p.m. SEC Network
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee-No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 3 Florida-No. 6 Arkansas, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
