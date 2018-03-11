SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kentucky vs. Tennessee in championship

Tennessee, the highest remaining seed, will face Kentucky in the SEC final

Kentucky ended the incredible run of Alabama and Collin Sexton in the SEC semis, bouncing the Crimson Tide 86-63 to advance to the championship game. The Wildcats will face No. 2 seed Tennessee and likely be the favorite to win their fourth consecutive SEC tournament.

You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN/SEC Network
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72 

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky 86, Kentucky 63
Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee 84, Arkansas 66

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

