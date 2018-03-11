SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kentucky vs. Tennessee in championship
Tennessee, the highest remaining seed, will face Kentucky in the SEC final
Kentucky ended the incredible run of Alabama and Collin Sexton in the SEC semis, bouncing the Crimson Tide 86-63 to advance to the championship game. The Wildcats will face No. 2 seed Tennessee and likely be the favorite to win their fourth consecutive SEC tournament.
You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky 86, Kentucky 63
Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee 84, Arkansas 66
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
-
LOOK: Providence coach rips pants
Cooley stayed on the bench but had to cover up using towels after his pants split
-
Big East Tournament: Bracket, scores
Providence beat Villanova earlier this season
-
Follow along live with ACC Tournament
Virginia and North Carolina will meet in the ACC tourney title game
-
How to watch ACC Tournament finals
North Carolina, the defending NCAA champion but a No. 6 seed in Brooklyn, upended Duke
-
SEC Tournament:: UK bs. UT in final
It's Kentucky vs. Tennessee in the SEC Tournament finals
-
Follow live coverage of Pac-12 tourney
Arizona and USC will meet in the Pac-12 finals