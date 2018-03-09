SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Georgia upsets Mizzou, Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. played in his first game back from back surgery, but No. 5 Missouri couldn't take care of home-court advantage and failed to make it past the second round, losing to No. 12 Georgia 62-60 on Thursday in the SEC tournament. Porter Jr., the projected NBA lottery pick who entered Thursday with only two minutes of college ball, endured a tough shooting night, finishing the game with only 12 points on 5 of 12 shooting from the field in 23 minutes off the bench.

Yante Maten led the way for Georgia, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Georgia will take on Kentucky on Friday afternoon while Missouri will wait until Selection Sunday to see where it will be seeded in the NCAA Tournament.

You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN/SEC Network



: ESPN/SEC Network Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M

Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 LSU, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Georgia, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Game 6 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN