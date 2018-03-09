SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Georgia upsets Mizzou, Porter Jr.
The Bulldogs are moving on to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals where they'll meet Kentucky
Michael Porter Jr. played in his first game back from back surgery, but No. 5 Missouri couldn't take care of home-court advantage and failed to make it past the second round, losing to No. 12 Georgia 62-60 on Thursday in the SEC tournament. Porter Jr., the projected NBA lottery pick who entered Thursday with only two minutes of college ball, endured a tough shooting night, finishing the game with only 12 points on 5 of 12 shooting from the field in 23 minutes off the bench.
Yante Maten led the way for Georgia, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Georgia will take on Kentucky on Friday afternoon while Missouri will wait until Selection Sunday to see where it will be seeded in the NCAA Tournament.
You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 LSU, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Georgia, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Game 6 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
