SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Georgia vs. Kentucky in quarterfinals
The Bulldogs are moving on to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals where they'll meet Kentucky
Michael Porter's return for Missouri was far from triumphant, as the projected one-and-done star finished with 12 points on 5 of 17 shooting in an upset loss to Georgia.
The Bulldogs face a fresh No. 4 seed Kentucky in its first action of the postseason. Meanwhile, Alabama, which won at the buzzer over Texas A&M, faces No. 1 seed Auburn in a near must-win to get onto the right side of the ever-shifting bubble.
You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: Mississippi State 80, LSU 77
Game 6: Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Georgia, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Arkansas, 9:30 p.m. SEC Network
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
