SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Georgia vs. Kentucky in quarterfinals

Michael Porter's return for Missouri was far from triumphant, as the projected one-and-done star finished with 12 points on 5 of 17 shooting in an upset loss to Georgia.

The Bulldogs face a fresh No. 4 seed Kentucky in its first action of the postseason. Meanwhile, Alabama, which won at the buzzer over Texas A&M, faces No. 1 seed Auburn in a near must-win to get onto the right side of the ever-shifting bubble.

You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN/SEC Network



: ESPN/SEC Network Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M

Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60

Game 5: Mississippi State 80, LSU 77

Game 6: Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Georgia, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Arkansas, 9:30 p.m. SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN