SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Georgia vs. Kentucky in quarterfinals

The Bulldogs are moving on to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals where they'll meet Kentucky

Michael Porter's return for Missouri was far from triumphant, as the projected one-and-done star finished with 12 points on 5 of 17 shooting in an upset loss to Georgia.

The Bulldogs face a fresh No. 4 seed Kentucky in its first action of the postseason. Meanwhile, Alabama, which won at the buzzer over Texas A&M, faces No. 1 seed Auburn in a near must-win to get onto the right side of the ever-shifting bubble.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN/SEC Network
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: Mississippi State 80, LSU 77
Game 6: Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Georgia, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Arkansas, 9:30 p.m. SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

