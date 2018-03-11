SEC Tournament Championship 2018: Updates, scores, live stream, results, bracket, TV channel

The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament title game

On Saturday, Kentucky and Tennessee proved they are far and away the best teams in the conference. The Wildcats and Volunteers won by a combined 41 points, setting up a succulent Sunday showdown for the SEC Tournament crown. Can Kentucky win its fourth straight postseason title? Or will the regular season co-champ Vols put away the Wildcats for a third time this season?

Viewing Information

  • Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN/SEC Network
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M 70
Game 4: No. 5 Missouri 60, No. 12 Georgia 62
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72 

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky  86, No. 9 Alabama 63
Game 12: Tennessee 84, vs. Arkansas 66

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

