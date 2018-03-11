SEC Tournament Championship 2018: Updates, scores, live stream, results, bracket, TV channel
The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament title game
On Saturday, Kentucky and Tennessee proved they are far and away the best teams in the conference. The Wildcats and Volunteers won by a combined 41 points, setting up a succulent Sunday showdown for the SEC Tournament crown. Can Kentucky win its fourth straight postseason title? Or will the regular season co-champ Vols put away the Wildcats for a third time this season?
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M 70
Game 4: No. 5 Missouri 60, No. 12 Georgia 62
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky 86, No. 9 Alabama 63
Game 12: Tennessee 84, vs. Arkansas 66
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
