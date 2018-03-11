SEC Tournament Championship 2018: Updates, scores, live stream, results, bracket, TV channel

On Saturday, Kentucky and Tennessee proved they are far and away the best teams in the conference. The Wildcats and Volunteers won by a combined 41 points, setting up a succulent Sunday showdown for the SEC Tournament crown. Can Kentucky win its fourth straight postseason title? Or will the regular season co-champ Vols put away the Wildcats for a third time this season?

Viewing Information

Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



Dates: Wednesday-Saturday



TV: ESPN/SEC Network



: ESPN/SEC Network Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M 70

Game 4: No. 5 Missouri 60, No. 12 Georgia 62

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59

Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky 86, No. 9 Alabama 63

Game 12: Tennessee 84, vs. Arkansas 66

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN