SEC Tournament Championship 2018: Updates, scores, results, bracket, stream, TV channel

It's Kentucky vs. Tennessee in the SEC Tournament finals

Kentucky and Tennessee proved Saturday that it is far and away the best teams in the SEC right now. The Wildcats and Volunteers won by a combined 41 points, setting up a succulent Sunday showdown on Sunday for the SEC tournament crown. Can Kentucky win its fourth straight postseason title? Or will the regular season co-champ Vols put away the Wildcats for a third time this season?

Viewing Information

  • Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN/SEC Network
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M 70

Game 4: No. 5 Missouri 60, No. 12 Georgia 62

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59

Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72 

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky  86, No. 9 Alabama 63

Game 12: Tennessee 84, vs. Arkansas 66

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

