SEC Tournament championship game: Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis
Tennessee will try to beat Kentucky for the third time this season to win the SEC title
Picked to finish near the bottom of the conference in the preseason, Tennessee has exceeded everyone's expectations with its run to a share of the SEC's regular season championship. On Sunday the Vols will look to follow that up with a tournament title, taking on a Kentucky team that they were able to beat twice already this season.
How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky
- Date: Sunday, March 11
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: ScottTrade Center, St. Louis, MO
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check SportsLine's college basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds
Analysis: In addition to the adage that its tough to beat a team three times in one season, Tennessee has to deal with a Kentucky team that really hit its stride in the back half of the season. The Wildcats have been able to overwhelm opponents with their athleticism and while Kevin Knox is certainly the star the star contributions could come from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wenyen Gabriel or any other part of the rotation.
The key for Tennessee, which hasn't won a conference tournament title since 1979, is going to be limiting the turnovers and fast-break opportunities for Kentucky. The Vols would love for this game to be played in the half-court setting, where their defensive execution is on par with the best in the country.
