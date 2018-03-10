SEC Tournament semifinals bracket, scores, schedule: Hungry Alabama next for Kentucky

Alabama entered the SEC Tournament clinging to any hope of making the NCAA Tournament. Three wins later, the Crimson Tide are the story of St. Louis, beating No. 1 seed Auburn on Friday.

But now superstar freshman Collin Sexton and the No. 9 seed Crimson Tide runs up against a team of first-year threats: No. 4 Kentucky. That's one half of the semifinals of a tournament that's been topsy-turvy.

On the other side, No. 2 Tennessee -- a team predicted before the season to be in the bottom half of the league -- will face No. 6 Arkansas. Nothing's been predictable this season in the Southeastern Conference, and that's extended to the tournament.

You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN/SEC Network



: ESPN/SEC Network Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M

Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59

Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Arkansas, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN