SEC Tournament semifinals bracket, scores, schedule: Hungry Alabama next for Kentucky
Tennessee, the highest remaining seed, will face Arkansas in the other semifinal
Alabama entered the SEC Tournament clinging to any hope of making the NCAA Tournament. Three wins later, the Crimson Tide are the story of St. Louis, beating No. 1 seed Auburn on Friday.
But now superstar freshman Collin Sexton and the No. 9 seed Crimson Tide runs up against a team of first-year threats: No. 4 Kentucky. That's one half of the semifinals of a tournament that's been topsy-turvy.
On the other side, No. 2 Tennessee -- a team predicted before the season to be in the bottom half of the league -- will face No. 6 Arkansas. Nothing's been predictable this season in the Southeastern Conference, and that's extended to the tournament.
You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Arkansas, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
