The SEC/Big 12 Challenge finale slated for Saturday night between No. 5 Texas and Kentucky has been canceled after COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats program has caused them to be put on a 48-hour pause, the SEC announced Friday. The decision was made due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of those potentially affected within the program.

Kentucky has had several games affected by COVID-19 issues with opponents this season but this is the first time it has gone on a pause and had a game affected by its own struggles to contain the spread of the virus. It's also the first cancellation of the season, though previous postponements in games against Detroit Mercy and South Carolina have yet to be rescheduled.

For Texas, it's an unfortunate schedule break after it already had two games postponed earlier this month against conference opponents. It finally returned to the court on Tuesday with only eight scholarship players and without the services of coach Shaka Smart, who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game.

Kentucky is 5-10 on the season and in dire need of a momentum swing to turn its season around, which a win over Texas could've provided. The two teams have met just twice, with Kentucky holding a 2-0 all-time series edge.