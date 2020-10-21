Pairings for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge were announced Wednesday morning with a loaded 10-game slate in early 2021 set as part of the eighth annual showdown between the two conferences.

The biggest names of the event drew some of the toughest matchups. Potential preseason No. 1 Baylor welcomes Auburn into Waco; Kentucky faces Texas, the Big 12's most experienced team, in Lexington; and Kansas will travel to Knoxville to take on a potential preseason top-10 team in the Tennessee Volunteers. Every team among those three highlighted matchups except Auburn ranks inside the top 25 of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date, but here is a look at the scheduled games for Jan. 30.

The Big 12 has dominated the challenge since its inception in the 2013-14 season, winning four of the combined seven events. But the SEC has gained ground in recent years. After the Big 12 won the first three events in comfortable fashion, it's been a dead split the last four years, with two ties, one SEC win and one Big 12 win. The Big 12 leads the all-time series 40-30, though it's an even 15-15 split between the two conferences over the last three years.