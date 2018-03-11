Selection Sunday 2018: NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference tournament brackets
The SEC, ACC, American, Big 12, Pac-12 and Big East tournaments are all in action Saturday
Conference tournament season is winding down and automatic NCAA Tournament bids are being handed out like cookies as Selection Sunday is officially upon us. That means the clock is ticking for when the selection committee reveals its official field of 68 teams on Sunday.
If you're a college hoops junkie, you've already got your blank bracket printed and ready to attack it with a sharpie when the committee unveils the field on Sunday. But if you're keeping track of the automatic bids that have already clinched ahead of the big reveal, you can find that below in our tracker as 13 teams punched their tickets on Saturday.
Conference tournaments still in action also include:
- American Athletic Conference - Championship game
- Atlantic 10 - Championship game
- Ivy League - Championship game
- SEC - Championship game
- Sun Belt - Championship game
|2018 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
| Virginia
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
| UMBC
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|Lipscomb
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
| Villanova
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
| Montana
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
| Radford
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|Michigan
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
| Kansas
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|Charleston
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
| Marshall
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|Wright State
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|Iona
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
| Buffalo
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
| North Carolina Central
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|San Diego State
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|LIU Brooklyn
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
| Arizona
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|Bucknell
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|UNC Greensboro
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
| Stephen F. Austin
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|South Dakota State
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
| Texas Southern
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
| New Mexico State
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|Gonzaga
Be sure to follow where these teams stack up in the NCAA field with Jerry Palm's regularly updated bracketology page.
-
Arizona wins Pac-12 Tournament
Arizona beat USC in the Pac-12 final
-
Villanova wins Big East tourney
Villanova beat Providence in the title game
-
Virginia wins ACC tournament over UNC
Virginia held on to beat UNC in the ACC title game
-
Kansas wins Big 12 title
Kansas beat WVU in the Big 12 Tournament title game
-
