Selection Sunday 2018: NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference tournament brackets

Conference tournament season is winding down and automatic NCAA Tournament bids are being handed out like cookies as Selection Sunday is officially upon us. That means the clock is ticking for when the selection committee reveals its official field of 68 teams on Sunday.

If you're a college hoops junkie, you've already got your blank bracket printed and ready to attack it with a sharpie when the committee unveils the field on Sunday. But if you're keeping track of the automatic bids that have already clinched ahead of the big reveal, you can find that below in our tracker as 13 teams punched their tickets on Saturday.

Conference tournaments still in action also include:

American Athletic Conference - Championship game



Atlantic 10 - Championship game

Ivy League - Championship game



SEC - Championship game

Sun Belt - Championship game

