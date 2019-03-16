Selection Sunday 2019 show: March Madness bracket reveal time for NCAA Tournament, watch live stream

March has arrived, as has the madness that comes along with it. Now we're within days of seeing the 2019 NCAA Tournament come to life. Before we figure out the field, and before you bust out your (sure-to-win-the-office-pool this year) bracket, you must first figure out who the heck you're making picks on. Such is why the hubbub is made each year about Selection Sunday, the day (which, you guessed it, falls on a Sunday) in which the field of 68 teams is unveiled.

The 2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show is at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. So mark it on your calendar. No, seriously, go right now. we'll wait. OK, now that that's over with, here's how you can tune in:

2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show



Date : Sunday, March 17 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 17 | : 6 p.m. ET TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Between Selection Sunday and the first official games of The Big Dance, your time will be limited to fill out your bracket. The First Four action tips on March 19 -- only two days after selection day -- followed by first-round action beginning on March 21. Here's a full look-ahead at what to expect over the coming weeks via the NCAA.

2019 NCAA Tournament dates