Selection Sunday 2020: March Madness Selection Show on CBS will reveal NCAA Tournament bracket, field of 68
March Madness will reach a fever pitch when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed March 15 on CBS
March has arrived, and in less than a week we'll be filling out our 2020 NCAA Tournament brackets. But before you pick who you think will win, you need to know who's in the field of 68 and who they are playing. Selection Sunday is inching closer, and on Sunday, we'll finally get the full field of 68 teams released so we can begin to fill out our brackets.
During the 30-minute show, the field of 68 will be announced along with the first-round games and sites for the entire tournament. Conference tournaments will determine 32 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament, while the other 36 teams will be chosen by the NCAA's Selection Committee. CBS Sports Bracketology expert Jerry Palm keeps his list of predictions updated after each day of games.
Here's how you can watch as the full field get announced as this year's NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed live on CBS during the 2020 March Madness Selection Show.
2020 March Madness Selection Show
Date: Sunday, March 15 | Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: CBS | Live stream: CBS All-Access, March Madness Live
2020 NCAA Tournament dates to know
- March 15: Selection Sunday
- March 17-18: First Four (Dayton, Ohio)
- March 19-20: First round
- March 21-22: Second round
- March 26-27: Sweet 16
- March 28-29: Elite Eight
- April 4: Final Four in Atlanta
- April 6: Championship game in Atlanta
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
-
Belmont, Utah State punch tickets
See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament
-
Big Ten tiebreaker scenarios explained
Maryland clinched a share of the Big Ten title on Sunday and helped Wisconsin out as well
-
Bracketology: Dayton jumps to No. 1 seed
The Flyers have the nation's longest winning streak and join Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga on...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas wins 16th straight
Bill Self's Jayhawks secured the outright Big 12 title on Saturday
-
Ohio State vs Michigan State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Ohio State vs. Michigan State matchup...
-
Memphis vs. Houston odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Memphis vs. Houston matchup 10,000...
-
2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Pac-12 Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 Big East Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Big East Tournament action throughout the...