Selection Sunday 2020: March Madness Selection Show on CBS will reveal NCAA Tournament bracket

March has arrived, and it won't be long before we'll be filling out our 2020 NCAA Tournament brackets. But before you pick your winners, you need to know who's playing. Selection Sunday is inching closer, and on March 15, we'll finally get the full field of 68 teams released so we can begin to fill out our brackets.

During the 30-minute show, the field of 68 will be announced along with the first-round games and sites for the entire tournament. Conference tournaments will determine 32 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament, while the other 36 teams will be chosen by the NCAA's Selection Committee. CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm keeps his list of predictions updated after each day of games.

Here's how you can watch as the full field get announced as this year's NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed live on CBS during the 2020 March Madness Selection Show.

2020 March Madness Selection Show

Date: Sunday, March 15 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBS All-Access, March Madness Live

2020 NCAA Tournament dates to know