Selection Sunday 2020: March Madness Selection Show on CBS will reveal NCAA Tournament bracket
March Madness will reach a fever pitch when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed March 15 on CBS
March has arrived, and it won't be long before we'll be filling out our 2020 NCAA Tournament brackets. But before you pick your winners, you need to know who's playing. Selection Sunday is inching closer, and on March 15, we'll finally get the full field of 68 teams released so we can begin to fill out our brackets.
During the 30-minute show, the field of 68 will be announced along with the first-round games and sites for the entire tournament. Conference tournaments will determine 32 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament, while the other 36 teams will be chosen by the NCAA's Selection Committee. CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm keeps his list of predictions updated after each day of games.
Here's how you can watch as the full field get announced as this year's NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed live on CBS during the 2020 March Madness Selection Show.
2020 March Madness Selection Show
Date: Sunday, March 15 | Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: CBS | Live stream: CBS All-Access, March Madness Live
2020 NCAA Tournament dates to know
- March 15: Selection Sunday
- March 17-18: First Four (Dayton, Ohio)
- March 19-20: First round
- March 21-22: Second round
- March 26-27: Sweet 16
- March 28-29: Elite Eight
- April 4: Final Four in Atlanta
- April 6: Championship game in Atlanta
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA forms panel in coronavirus response
The NCAA is 'evaluating' coronavirus outbreaks in advance of the NCAA Tournament starting on...
-
Kansas to respond to NCAA allegations
It is expected that the Jayhawks will remain steadfast in disagreeing with the NCAA's allegations
-
Bubble Watch: 7 teams play Tuesday
Here are the implications for the seven bubble teams in action
-
Things to watch in conference tourneys
The ASUN, Mountain West, Missouri Valley and other conference tournaments start this week
-
Coach K claps back at Duke critics
Mike Krzyzewski urged fans to direct their ire at him, not his players
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish