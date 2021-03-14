March Madness is officially here. The 2021 NCAA Tournament comes to life during the Selection Sunday show, but before they figure out the field -- and before you bust out your (sure-to-win-the-office-pool this year, right?) bracket -- you must first figure out who the heck you're making picks on this year.

Such is why the hubbub is made each year about Selection Sunday, the day (which, you guessed it, falls on a Sunday) in which the field of 68 teams is unveiled. The 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show is at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. Here is information on how you can tune in via streaming or cable.

2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show



Date : Sunday, March 14 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 14 | : 6 p.m. ET TV: CBS



CBS Live stream: March Madness Live

Between Selection Sunday and the first official games of The Big Dance, your time will be limited to fill out your bracket. The First Four action tips on March 18 -- more time than usual between Selection Sunday and first tip, but still a tiny window! -- followed by first-round action beginning on March 19. Here's a full look-ahead at what to expect over the coming weeks via the NCAA.

2021 NCAA Tournament dates