Selection Sunday show 2018: NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference championship brackets

Conference tournaments are winding down with championship games and automatic NCAA Tournament bids are being handed out like cookies as Selection Sunday is officially upon us. That means the clock is ticking for when the selection committee reveals its official field of 68 teams.

If you're a college hoops fan, you've already got your blank NCAA Tournament bracket printed and ready to attack it with a sharpie when the committee unveils the field.

If you're keeping track of the automatic bids that have already clinched a spot in the field ahead of the big reveal, you can find that below in our tracker as 13 teams punched their tickets on Saturday and even more will do the same on Sunday.

Conference tournaments still in action also include:

American Athletic Conference - Championship game



Sun Belt - Championship game



