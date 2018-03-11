Selection Sunday show 2018: NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference championship brackets
Selection Sunday show is finally here and the conference tournaments are winding down before the bracket reveal
Conference tournaments are winding down with championship games and automatic NCAA Tournament bids are being handed out like cookies as Selection Sunday is officially upon us. That means the clock is ticking for when the selection committee reveals its official field of 68 teams.
Make sure to tune in to CBS Sports HQ from 6-9 p.m. ET on your computer or mobile device to catch the March Madness bracket reveal and instant tournament breakdown which will feature interviews with coaches in the Big Dance.
If you're a college hoops fan, you've already got your blank NCAA Tournament bracket printed and ready to attack it with a sharpie when the committee unveils the field.
If you're keeping track of the automatic bids that have already clinched a spot in the field ahead of the big reveal, you can find that below in our tracker as 13 teams punched their tickets on Saturday and even more will do the same on Sunday.
Conference tournaments still in action also include:
- American Athletic Conference - Championship game
- Sun Belt - Championship game
|2018 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
| Virginia
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
| UMBC
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|Davidson
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|Lipscomb
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
| Villanova
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
| Montana
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
| Radford
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|Michigan
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
| Kansas
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|Cal State Fullerton
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|Charleston
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
| Marshall
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|Wright State
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|Pennsylvania
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|Iona
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
| Buffalo
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
| North Carolina Central
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|San Diego State
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|LIU Brooklyn
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
| Arizona
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|Bucknell
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|Kentucky
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|UNC Greensboro
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
| Stephen F. Austin
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|South Dakota State
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
| Texas Southern
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
| New Mexico State
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|Gonzaga
Be sure to follow where these teams stack up in the NCAA field with Jerry Palm's regularly updated bracketology page.
