Nothing could've stopped Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) from celebrating UConn's fifth NCAA men's basketball title. Not even a broken femur.

Connecticut knows how to celebrate championships because the Huskies now have 16 national titles between the men's and women's basketball teams since 1995. The most recent came after a 76-59 win over the San Diego State Aztecs in the men's championship game earlier this month.

Blumenthal couldn't miss this latest celebration, and he was one of the thousands of attendees at the Hartford parade on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the senator got injured when another fan fell on him. What's crazier is that Blumenthal simply got up and decided to finish the parade after the incident.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) pointed out that Blumenthal was extremely dedicated to celebrating the Huskies.

"What can I say, I love a parade! Thanks to Chris & everyone for the well wishes," Blumenthal tweeted on April 8. "I did indeed fracture my femur after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade today. Routine surgery tomorrow just to make sure everything heals properly. I expect a full recovery!"

Blumenthal suffered a minor fracture to his upper femur and underwent surgery on April 9 at Stamford Hospital. However, this injury doesn't mean Blumenthal will be seating around at home.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats won the NCAA Division I men's hockey national championship after a 3-2 comeback victory over Minnesota in overtime on Sunday. Blumenthal is already looking forward to that party.

"I've already started physical therapy, but I won't be marching in any parades for a couple of weeks—although Quinnipiac, you'd better believe I'll still be the loudest one at your celebration!" Blumenthal wrote.