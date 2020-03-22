Seth Towns transferring to Ohio State as ex-Harvard star chooses hometown Buckeyes over Duke

Seth Towns is headed home to continue his college basketball career. The Harvard graduate transfer committed to Ohio State over the weekend, and is expected to have two years of eligibility after knee injuries forced him to miss the past two seasons.

The Columbus, Ohio, native, regarded as one of the top graduate transfer's on the market this season, was also considering Duke. Towns won the 2017-18 Ivy League Player of the Year award after averaging 16 points per game while leading Harvard to a 12-2 record in conference play. At 6-foot-7 and with a 41.9% career 3-point shooting percentage, he will add another outside threat to a Buckeyes team which led the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 36.2% during conference play this year.

"It is with utmost excitement that I announce I will be playing my next game in Scarlet and Gray as an Ohio State Buckeye!" Towns wrote on Twitter. "Eternally grateful (for) this opportunity and can not wait to fight for the city of Columbus-the city I fall home. This means everything to me, from the bottom of my heart."

Ohio State finished 21-10 (11-9 Big Ten) after rising as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll in late December.

Returning to Harvard's team was not an option for Towns because of Ivy League rules which restrict eligibility to undergraduate students only. Towns was regarded as a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 129 overall prospect in the class of 2016, according to 247Sports. He expressed his gratitude to Harvard coach Tommy Amaker in his announcement.

"What an unbelievable journey," Towns wrote. "I can't thank Coach Amaker and the rest of Harvard Basketball enough for my development over the last four years. You gave an inner-city kid the chance to change the trajectory of his family name, and for that I am forever indebted to you. To the coaches who have recruited me up to this point, thank you for believing in me and making this opportunity possible. And to my family and closest friends, my perseverance throughout my injury bears no strength without your love."