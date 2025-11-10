North Carolina guard Seth Trimble broke a bone in his left forearm during the Tar Heels' workout Sunday and will undergo surgery this week, the program announced. A timetable for his return will be clearer following the procedure.

"So sad for Seth," coach Hubert Davis said, per the program. "He's such a great kid and teammate and has worked so hard for his senior year. He loves being a Tar Heel and we love him. The good news is he will be back at some point this year, and I know he will continue to be a great leader for us until he can get back in the lineup."

Trimble, a senior and team captain, has spent his entire four-year career with the Tar Heels and appeared in 104 games for the program. He started 18 games last year and had started both games this season, registering 12 points in a season-opening blowout win over Central Arkansas and then 17 points in the No. 25 Tar Heels' impressive 87-74 win over No. 19 Kansas. He also had eight rebounds and three assists against the Jayhawks.

Guards Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac and Jonathan Powell will likely see larger roles, with one of those three players potentially stepping into the starting lineup alongside point guard Kyan Evans.