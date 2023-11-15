Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Albany 1-1, Seton Hall 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will be playing at home against the Albany Great Danes at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 7 on the offensive boards, a fact Seton Hall proved on Saturday. They blew past the Knights, posting a 85-55 win at home. With Seton Hall ahead 47-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Seton Hall relied on the efforts of Kadary Richmond, who earned 14 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals, and Jaden Bediako, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Great Danes sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Lions on Saturday. The victory was just what Albany needed coming off of a 92-71 loss in their prior match.

The win makes it two in a row for the Pirates and bumps their season record up to 2-0. As for the Great Danes, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Seton Hall, as the team is favored by a full 21 points. They finished last season with a 16-13-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 21-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

