Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Albany 1-1, Seton Hall 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will head out on the road to face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 3 on the offensive boards, a fact Albany proved on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Lions. The victory was just what Albany needed coming off of a 92-71 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Pirates at home against the Knights on Saturday as the team secured a 85-55 win. With Seton Hall ahead 47-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Seton Hall relied on the efforts of Kadary Richmond, who earned 14 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals, and Jaden Bediako, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The win got the Great Danes back to even at 1-1. As for the Pirates, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.