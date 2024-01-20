Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Creighton 13-5, Seton Hall 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Creighton Bluejays and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Prudential Center.

Creighton unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 62-48 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies. Creighton found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 21 to 6 on offense.

Ryan Kalkbrenner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 11 points along with eight rebounds and five blocks. He has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Creighton struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall entered their tilt with St. John's with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Pirates strolled past the Red Storm with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 80-65.

Seton Hall's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bluejays' defeat dropped their record down to 13-5. As for the Pirates, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Creighton beat Seton Hall 75-62 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Creighton repeat their success, or does Seton Hall have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.