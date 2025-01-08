Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: DePaul 9-6, Seton Hall 5-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

DePaul is 2-8 against Seton Hall since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

DePaul's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. The New Year welcomed them with a 100-56 whooping from Villanova on Saturday. The matchup marked the Blue Demons' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Villanova posted 24.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 94-72 walloping at the hands of Xavier. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Pirates have suffered since March 3, 2024.

Seton Hall's defeat came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Coleman, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

This is the second loss in a row for DePaul and nudges their season record down to 9-6. As for Seton Hall, their loss dropped their record down to 5-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: DePaul hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 61.6. The only thing between DePaul and another offensive beatdown is Seton Hall. Will they be able to keep them contained?

DePaul might still be hurting after the devastating 86-62 defeat they got from Seton Hall in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can DePaul avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.