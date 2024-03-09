Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: DePaul 3-27, Seton Hall 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $18.49

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Seton Hall. They and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. The timing is sure in Seton Hall's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while DePaul has not had much luck on the away from home, with 22 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Even though Seton Hall has not done well against Villanova recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Pirates came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 66-56. The victory was just what Seton Hall needed coming off of a 91-61 loss in their prior contest.

Seton Hall's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dre Davis, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Kadary Richmond was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 13 to 2 on offense, a fact DePaul found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 104-77 loss at the hands of the Red Storm. DePaul has struggled against St. John's recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Chico Carter Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 6 assists. He didn't help DePaul's cause all that much against Butler on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

DePaul struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Pirates' victory bumped their record up to 19-11. As for the Blue Demons, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 20 of their last 21 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-27 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Seton Hall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.7 rebounds per game. Given Seton Hall's sizable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Seton Hall against DePaul when the teams last played back in January as the squad secured a 72-39 win. Does Seton Hall have another victory up their sleeve, or will DePaul turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.