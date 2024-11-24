Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: FAU 4-3, Seton Hall 3-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FAU Owls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 90.3 points per game this season.

The experts predicted FAU would be headed in after a victory, but Drake made sure that didn't happen. FAU fell 75-63 to Drake on Friday. The match marked the Owls' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tre Carroll, who scored ten points plus two steals. What's more, he also posted a 80% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall lost to Vanderbilt on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin on Friday. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Isaiah Coleman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, Seton Hall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Vanderbilt only pulled down six.

FAU's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Seton Hall, their loss dropped their record down to 3-3.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: FAU has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 41% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've made 38.5% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.