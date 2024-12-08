Halftime Report

Okla. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Seton Hall 45-26.

If Okla. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-2 in no time. On the other hand, Seton Hall will have to make due with a 5-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Okla. State 5-2, Seton Hall 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Okla. State Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Seton Hall Pirates at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Prudential Center. The Cowboys are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Okla. State is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest win since December 17, 2023 on Wednesday. Everything went their way against Tulsa as Okla. State made off with a 76-55 victory. The 76-point effort marked the Cowboys' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Okla. State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Abou Ousmane out in front who posted 13 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Ousmane continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Bryce Thompson, who earned 15 points plus four steals.

Okla. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tulsa only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid victory over N.J. Tech on Wednesday, taking the game 67-56.

Prince Aligbe was the offensive standout of the game as he went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Garwey Dual, who had 11 points plus two steals.

Okla. State's win bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Seton Hall, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Okla. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.9 points per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 58.3. The only thing between Okla. State and another offensive beatdown is Seton Hall. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Odds

Okla. State is a slight 1-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pirates as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.