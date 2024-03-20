Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 19-12, Seton Hall 20-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Walsh Gymnasium in a Big East postseason contest. The timing is sure in Seton Hall's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Saint Joseph's has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored Seton Hall last Thursday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 91-72 defeat at the hands of the Red Storm.

Despite their loss, Seton Hall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kadary Richmond, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all. Richmond hasn't dropped below three steals for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 22 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Richmond. The Hawks fell 66-60 to the Rams on Saturday. Saint Joseph's has struggled against VCU recently, as their contest on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Like Saint Joseph's, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Erik Reynolds II led the charge by scoring 18 points. Rasheer Fleming was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with 12 rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Saint Joseph's were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VCU only posted eight assists.

The Pirates' loss dropped their record down to 20-12. As for the Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 21-13.

Going forward, Seton Hall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 7.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.