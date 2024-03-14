Halftime Report

St. John's is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 45-40 lead against Seton Hall.

St. John's entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Seton Hall step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: St. John's 19-12, Seton Hall 20-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Seton Hall has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. John's Red Storm are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in a Big East postseason contest. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Seton Hall was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Blue Demons with a sharp 86-62 victory on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as Seton Hall did.

Seton Hall can attribute much of their success to Dre Davis, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Davis has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Dylan Addae-Wusu, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, St. John's had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-78 win over the Hoyas.

St. John's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Daniss Jenkins, who scored 23 points along with seven assists and two steals. RJ Luis was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with three steals.

The Pirates' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-11. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.4 points per game. As for the Red Storm, their win bumped their record up to 19-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seton Hall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Seton Hall beat St. John's 68-62 when the teams last played back in February. Will Seton Hall repeat their success, or does St. John's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. John's is a 4-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.