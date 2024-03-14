Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: St. John's 19-12, Seton Hall 20-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Seton Hall has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the St. John's Red Storm are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in a Big East postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Seton Hall entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 86-62 margin over the Blue Demons. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as Seton Hall did.

Among those leading the charge was Dre Davis, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Dylan Addae-Wusu was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, St. John's came tearing into Saturday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with an 86-78 win over the Hoyas.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. John's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Daniss Jenkins, who scored 23 points along with seven assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was RJ Luis, who scored 16 points along with three steals.

The Pirates' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-11. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.4 points per game. As for the Red Storm, their win bumped their record up to 19-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seton Hall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Seton Hall beat St. John's 68-62 in their previous meeting back in February. Will Seton Hall repeat their success, or does St. John's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.