Halftime Report

Seton Hall has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against UConn.

Seton Hall came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: UConn 10-1, Seton Hall 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Seton Hall will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Seton Hall Pirates and the UConn Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Seton Hall has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though Missouri scored an imposing 87 points on Sunday, Seton Hall still came out on top. The Pirates walked away with a 93-87 victory over the Tigers. With that win, Seton Hall brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Seton Hall to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dylan Addae-Wusu, who scored 20 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Al-Amir Dawes was another key contributor, scoring 25 points.

Meanwhile, UConn waltzed into their game Friday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 76-63. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as UConn did.

UConn can attribute much of their success to Donovan Clingan, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. Clingan hasn't dropped below two blocks for four straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Spencer, who scored 15 points along with three steals.

The Pirates' victory bumped their record up to 7-4. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 10-1.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Seton Hall just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've made 51.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Seton Hall and UConn pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This will be Seton Hall's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

UConn is a big 8-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Huskies as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

UConn has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Seton Hall.