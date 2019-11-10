Seton Hall star Myles Powell out indefinitely with 'serious' ankle injury, facing 'prolonged absence'

Seton Hall guard Myles Powell will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering an ankle injury on Saturday in the Pirates' 74-57 win over Stony Brook. After the 12th-ranked Pirates victory, coach Kevin Willard said he isn't anticipating Powell back onto the court anytime soon.

"I'll hold him out as long as I need to make sure he comes back to where I don't affect his future," Williard said via SHUHoops.com. "It doesn't look like a 1-game, 2-game (injury). This might be a prolonged absence."

Powell played only four minutes in the game before exiting with the injury. Subsequently, Seton Hall fell into a malaise as Stony Brook raced out to take a 33-31 lead into halftime, before eventually outscoring the Seawolves 43-24 in the second half.

"I thought we did OK at first, and then when the news trickled down the bench that he wasn't coming back, I just think everyone kind of understood if as tough as he is if he's not coming back, he had to be hurt and I think that kind of shook us a little bit," Willard said. "And in the second half, I think everyone kind of understood what they needed to do and did what they needed to do."

Powell entered the season as the Big East Preseason Player of the Year and an AP All-America preseason selection. He averaged 23.1 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Pirates last season and was off to a terrific start to this season. He scored 27 points and made four of his nine 3-point attempts in a win over Wagner in the lone game he played before the injury.

It's unclear just how long a prolonged absence might mean for Powell, but Willard expressed optimism after the game, saying that while the ankle sprain was bad, he could be back on the court in the next month.

"He sprained his ankle pretty good," Willard said. "He came down and really stepped on that guy's foot and rolled it outside. It wasn't a good one, let's put it that way. He's actually out getting x-rays right now. We'll see how he looks but he'll probably be out for awhile. This might be a good two- or three-weeker."